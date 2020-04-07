Healthium gets Government approval to run manufacturing plants

Healthium Medtech, one of the largest medical device companies in India, has procured the necessary permissions from the government to ensure the manufacturing plants continue steady production to supply medical consumables and equipment including gloves to the healthcare industry.

It has also opened its warehouses in order to transport stocks to the dealers and hospitals to keep the supply chain moving, a statement from the company said. It has also distributed masks, sanitizers, gloves and also introduced awareness and education programmes to communities around their manufacturing facilities – Kunigal and Peenya to fight against Covid-19.

The Healthium Group has also contributed ₹82 lakh to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and surgical products worth ₹20 lakh have been accepted by Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS), Bilaspur for the needy patients.