Diabetes reversal company Breathe Well-being has raised ₹50 crore in a Pre-Series B round co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel, and General Catalyst. The round also saw participation from FounderBank Capital and Supermorpheus.

The company will use the funds to strengthen its coaching academy, to expand the core team, and to scale up the technology platform to enhance customer experience.

Breathe Well-being offers an alternative to medicines to prevent, manage and reverse type-2 diabetes.

The Gurgaon-based start-up was founded by Rohan Verma and Aditya Kaicker in 2020.

Rohan Verma, Co-founder and CEO of Breathe Well-being said, “India is the diabetes capital of the world and we are on a mission to change that. Our aim is a Diabetes Mukt Bharat (diabetes-free India) with the aim to reverse diabetes for 1 million Indians by 2025 and we are well on track to achieve that goal. The referral is our strongest growth lever, especially in non-metros and more than half of our customers come through word of mouth.”

According to the company, the ‘Diabetes Reversal Program’ helps reduce HbA1c levels, lose weight, improve glucose tolerance and stop diabetes medication eventually.

