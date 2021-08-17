Healthtech start-up Ultrahuman raises $17.5m in Series B

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Fitness wearables company Ultrahuman has raised $17.5 million from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund.
Marquee founders and angel investors including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Cred’s Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra and Roman Saini also participated in this round.
With this funding, the company aims to reach a billion people suffering from metabolic health disorders. Till date it has raised $25 million. The funds will also be used to improve the company’s biomarker technology.
The Ultrahuman Cyborg wearable was launched in June 2021.
According to the company, it helps users optimise their exercise and nutrition based on glucose biomarkers, which indicate how a particular food item affects one’s metabolic health by measuring the glucose response. This response depends on factors such as the individual’s microbiome diversity, stress levels, the time of day, food ingredient quality and so on.
Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal, who were earlier co-founders at Runnr, which later merged with Zomato. Kumar is an avid cyclist, biohacker and Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast. Singhal is a CrossFit enthusiast and biohacker.
Kumar, who was training at one of the largest mixed martial arts camps in the world (Tiger Muay Thai), had observed that the athletes there trained smartly using data, recovery tools and protocols.
“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but (also) make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance,” Kumar said.
Navroz D Udwadia, co-founder, Falcon Edge Capital, said, “We believe Ultrahuman can transform the way people view personal wellness globally. Their thoughtfulness around UI and/or design and consumer experience is inspiring. Their dual obsessiveness around product engineering and customer experience is already showing result in terms of product-market fit and retention.”
