Digital healthcare platform Clinikally has raised $2.6 million in a funding round backed by Y Combinator, Tribe Capital, Goodwater Capital, Sequoia Scout Fund and Rebel Fund.

Founded in late 2021 by Stanford graduate and healthcare researcher Arjun Soin, the platform connects consumers with licensed dermatology practitioners who recommend products and personalised treatment plans.

A slew of angel investors also participated in this round including Dropbox Co-Founder Arash Ferdowsi, CRED Founder Kunal Shah, BloomTech (formerly Lambda School) Founder Austen Allred and Former Y Combinator COO & Applied Intuition Co-Founder Qasar Younis.

The Gurgaon-based start-up has served more than 450,000 users spanning 500 cities since its launch, it claimed in a statement. Prior to this round, Clinikally had raised $500k in funding from Shutterstock Founder Jon Oringer’s Parento Holdings, ReNew Power Founder Sumant Sinha and MapMyGenome Founder Anu Acharya among others

“By giving a direct channel to qualified physicians and online phrmacy offering established, rigorously-tested products, Clinikally’s telehealth platform democratises access to expert dermatological and wellness care like never before. We are thrilled to have some truly strategic global investors on board that resonate with the India opportunity; it gives a huge fillip to our mission of reimagining the future of vertically integrated, full-stack care for the specialty in India,” said Soin in a statement,