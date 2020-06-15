Hello World launches contactless home-rental solutions for the Covid era

Hello World, an independent subsidiary of Nestaway Technologies that offers co-living spaces for students and professionals in 19 cities pan India, announced the launch of 360Life, its contactless home-rental solutions for the Covid era.

360Life primarily focusses on three axes of living in the current scenario and comes equipped with multiple tech-enabled features in the co-living space.

The first axis focusses on health and safety protocols, wherein, physical house hunting is replaced with real time live video-based home-tours. Video chat supported tours help to rent a home safely and remotely without any human contact. Non-sharing, private smart-lock enabled rooms and health/safety checks for all the tenants and staff are also provided.

The second axis focusses on home office solutions, making the work from home experience for tenants seamless and efficient at the same time. 360Life provides tenants with cabinet-cum-work desks, 24/7 uninterrupted power with industry standard Wi-Fi solutions and meeting rooms with social distancing in the common areas, in case more colleagues want to attend meetings together.

The third axis focusses on the happiness quotient, aiming towards positive mental health, given the current circumstances to lead a healthy social life. One can experience the convenience of community living by physically meeting like-minded people and celebrating life together at each building or virtually with Hello World residents pan India. The spacious common areas provide gaming zones and video streaming services.

“Through 360Life, India’s first contactless home-rental solutions, we are trying to redefine urban living post Covid, by not just providing a private living space which can convert to your private office but a safe living that can also fulfil your social needs. We no longer have sharing rooms. All rooms are private single rooms with kitchenettes attached which we are offering at 25 per cent reduced rates,” said Jitendra Jagadev, Founder and CEO, Hello World.

Additionally, Hello World is also offering zero lock-in, zero brokerage and instant move-in to all its customers. The company has roped in various partners to ensure pre-packed safe and hygienic food delivery to its tenants. Hello World has implemented stringent safety controls, including temperature checks, obligatory protective gear for tenants and staff, regular building and unit disinfection with antiviral and alcohol-based products.

Hello World properties are originally designed to maintain social distancing under the guidance of health and interior experts, while continuing to facilitate seamless interactions with tenants and customers.