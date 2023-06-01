Henkel Consumer Brands is bringing its global brand Taft in India expanding its portfolio in the country to the hair styling segment. This also marks its foray in the fast-growing male grooming segment in India.

The company is launching 18 products across formats-wax, gel, mousse and hairspray-in hair styling products, as a unisex range with a special focus on men consumers.

Growth expectations

Kartik Kaushik, Country Head, Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia said Taft is part of the global Schwarzkopf portfolio. “As we are focused on strengthening our presence in the overall hair products segments in India, we are leveraging on our strong global innovation pipeline. We felt the market is now ripe to bring in our hair styling brand Taft to India. We aim to bridge the gap between premium and mass products with our strategic price structure,” he added .

The male grooming segment alone in India is expected to grow at growth rates of 8.2 per cent and is projected to cross $3 billion in size by 2028. “This new portfolio will be a strategic addition to our India portfolio. We aim to garner a share of about 30-35 per cent of the hair styling category by the end of 2025. This will also help us widen our consumer base, “ Kaushik added. The company aims to woo millennial and Gen Z consumers offering products with vegan formulations and sustainable packaging.

Distribution strategy

Talking about the distribution strategy, he said, “We have a two-pronged strategy. We are making these products available on the e-commerce marketplaces for wider reach. At the same time, we will focus on ramping up offline distribution in the top 10-15 cities in the country. We will target about 4000-5000 outlets in the first two years of our launch.” The company will also leverage on quick commerce platforms for distribution.

In recent times, Henkel Consumer Brands has been strengthening its hair colourant business under the Schwarzkopf brand. “We are witnessing strong growth in India. There is still a huge headroom for growth in the overall hair category. We will leverage on our global portfolio to keep bringing innovations to the market,” Kaushik added.

Globally, the German company has consolidated its laundry, home care and beauty under Henkel Consumer Brands. In India, the German company’s brands such as Margo and Pril dishwash are sold by Jyothy Laboratories, while it sells its hair products directly. It also has a large adhesive business in India.

