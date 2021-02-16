Companies

Heritage Foods forays into cheese products in consumer packs

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Launches on-the-go drinks, fresh cream

Heritage Foods has forayed into cheese products with the launch of mozzarella and processed cheese, and ‘Cool Cafe’ drink and fresh cream.

The mozzarella is available in packets of 500g, while the process cheese is variable in blocks of 200g, 400g and 1kg, at present.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said in a statement: “Cheese has become a favourite product among Indian households and has emerged as the fastest growing value-added dairy product. In recent months, we have seen that although out-of-home consumption of food has declined, consumers are experimenting at home and trying out different recipes.

“We are tapping this trend by launching products such as mozzarella and processed cheese. We have further strengthened our on-the go beverages segment by adding Cool Cafe.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 16, 2021
New launches
Heritage Foods Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.