Heritage Foods forays into cheese products in consumer packs

Heritage Foods has forayed into cheese products with the launch of mozzarella and processed cheese, and ‘Cool Cafe’ drink and fresh cream.

The mozzarella is available in packets of 500g, while the process cheese is variable in blocks of 200g, 400g and 1kg, at present.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said in a statement: “Cheese has become a favourite product among Indian households and has emerged as the fastest growing value-added dairy product. In recent months, we have seen that although out-of-home consumption of food has declined, consumers are experimenting at home and trying out different recipes.

“We are tapping this trend by launching products such as mozzarella and processed cheese. We have further strengthened our on-the go beverages segment by adding Cool Cafe.”