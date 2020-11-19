Heritage Foods launches Ashwagandha milk, ice creams, ghee in small sachets

After immunity boosting ginger, tulsi and turmeric variants of milk, Heritage Foods has launched ready-to-drink immunity booster Ashwagandha milk.

The Ashwagandha milk contains herbal extract Withania Somnifera blended with milk. Ashwagandha combined with milk is a centuries old Ayurveda remedy for numerous ailments. It is known for its variety of therapeutic activities and is one of the effective stress busters. A 170 ml unit of Ashwagandha milk is priced at ₹30 per bottle.

Heritage Foods has also launched gift packs of 4 Cone ice-creams in 110 ml in combo pack of Double Chocolate & Butterscotch variant.

The dairy company has also launched pure ghee in sachets priced at ₹10 and ₹20.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods said, “We are excited to launch Ashwagandha Milk, which is an ancient ayurvedic recipe. We look forward to offering consumers some thoughtfully crafted gift packs and hope to enliven the spirit of festivity and address consumers’ requirements during these times.”

“By making ghee available in small sachets, we aim to reach every Indian household this festive season,” she said in a statement.