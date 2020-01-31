Heritage Foods nets ₹11.7 crore in Q3

Heritage Foods has posted a lower profit of ₹11.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against ₹30.43 crore for the corresponding quarter last year on a consolidated basis.

The dairy company logged in a total income of ₹727.75 crore for the third quarter compared with ₹674 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

For the nine months ended in December, Heritage posted a total income of ₹2,237.78 crore as against ₹2,654.86 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal. It registered a lower profit of ₹44.49 crore in the nine months as against ₹82.59 crore for the same period last year.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods, said: “We are delighted to have double-digit growth in our revenues for the nine months of this year. Despite the challenging environment, volumes of both dairy and cattle feed products have registered healthy growth.

“We are also positive on a recovery in operating margins in the coming quarters, led by the increasing share of value-added products.”