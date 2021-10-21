Companies

Heritage Foods Q2 PAT declines

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 21, 2021

The revenue from operations stood at ₹670.30 crore

Heritage Foods has posted a net profit of ₹32.8 crore as against ₹53.9 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹670.30 crore (₹610 crore), showing a growth of 9.9 per cent.

The board of directors has proposed an interim dividend of ₹2.50 on a share of ₹5 for the financial year 2021-22.

For the first half of the financial year, the company registered a net profit of ₹63.1 crore (₹83.2 crore) on a revenue of ₹1,318.40 crore.

Average milk procurement

The firm reported an average milk procurement of 1.3 million litres per day (mlpd) in the quarter (1.2 mlpd). The average milk sales was 1.04 mlpd (0.96 mlpd).

The contribution from value-added products went up by 31.6 per cent to ₹169.6 crore.

“We recorded a strong recovery post Covid second wave by continuing to deliver strong top-line growth, expanding its value-added product portfolio,” Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said.

Published on October 21, 2021

