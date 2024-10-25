Heritage Foods Ltd has posted a net profit of ₹48.62 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against ₹22.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The company registered a revenue of ₹1,019 crore in Q2FY25 against ₹978.50 crore in the comparable quarter previous year.

In the first half, the company posted a net profit of ₹107.10 crore (₹39 crore) on a revenue of ₹2,052 crore (₹1,902 crore).

“The robust performance was largely driven by strategic initiatives such as expanding the company’s geographical presence, enhancing supply chain networks, stepping up marketing efforts and increasing focus on value-added products,” Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, said on Thursday.

Steady growth

“Milk sales volume continued its steady growth in the second quarter, registering a growth of 5.11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1.19 MLPD (million litres per day). The revenue growth in milk was a tad lower, with the average milk selling prices ruling at ₹54.59 per litre, down -0.31 per cent compared to the same period last year,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The growth momentum in value-added products continued in the quarter with a robust growth of 15.5 per cent reaching ₹297.70 crore in revenue, the statement noted. The contribution of the VAP segment to overall revenues stood at 29.6 per cent compared to 26.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The average milk procurement in the quarter stood at 1.64 million litres per day (MLPD), registering a growth of 11.46 per cent year-on-year , whereas the average milk procurement prices decreased by ₹2.94 a litre to (6.81 per cent y-o-y) over the same quarter last year.