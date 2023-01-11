The Hershey Company on Wednesday named Herjit Bhalla the Vice-President of its Canada operations, effective January 1, in addition to his role as Vice-President of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) operations. He will continue to report to Rohit Grover, President International..

Geetika Mehta will independently lead India operations in her role as GM, Hershey India. The company said that, given Hershey India’s growth, the India business unit and Mehta will now report directly to Grover.

Grover said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for — experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains.”

“I am equally excited about the India team’s strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization,” Grover added.

The company noted that under Bhalla and Mehta, India is now among the top three focus markets for Hershey International. Apart from a significant foothold in the premium chocolates market, it has strengthened its hold in the syrup, spreads, milkshake, and plant-based drinks segments, it said.

Hershey Canada is the biggest international market for The Hershey Company. “As Herjit expands his responsibilities, he will be playing a significant role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, utilising his proven credentials as a holistic business and people leader. For the last five years he led Hershey India, doubling the India business, centred around innovation, go-to-market transformation, automation, and profitability — while building a strong focus on consumers,” the statement added.