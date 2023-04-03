Electric vehicle maker Hero Electric on Monday said it has achieved a milestone of crossing the one-lakh unit sales mark for the second consecutive financial year.

Hero’s impressive sales performance can be attributed to its varied and revamped product portfolio by introducing a focused range of five platforms — Photon, Optima, NYX, Eddy and Atria — with multiple variants catering to the diverse requirements of riders, the company said.

“We are thrilled to have crossed ₹1,000-crore turnover with a 20 per cent increase over the previous year. This achievement is a result of our continued efforts to provide sustainable and affordable mobility solutions. It further fortifies the trust that our customers have placed in us and our products,” Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric, said.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer continues to invest in expanding its manufacturing capacity and dealership presence and strengthening the EV ecosystem, he said.

With an upcoming greenfield plant at Ludhiana and the strategic partnership with the Mahindra group, the company now has a manufacturing capacity of half a million bikes and plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units.