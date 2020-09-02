Hero Electric, EV Motors partner to provide fast charging solutions

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
Hero Electric and EV Motors India (EVM) have partnered to offer a unique proposition supporting adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) for last mile delivery operation.
EV Motors is a Noida-based firm providing a commercially viable e-mobility ecosystem. The company is working to set up a network of EV charging stations under the brand “PlugNgo” and provide energy storage solutions for the transport and stationary applications.
Under this partnership, EVM will offer advanced battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles. The plan is to run a pilot of around 10,000 E-bikes in a few cities in next 12 months before launching it nationwide.
EVM will be integrating its hi-tech batteries with Hero E bikes that can be supercharged in less than 30 minutes using the rapid charging station network “PlugNgo”.
This quick charge feature would make daily vehicle operation of 130-140 km stress-free instead of a range of around 80 km by each bike, eventually bringing down the maintenance and running costs. The rapid charging stations will be installed at strategic locations including the Hero dealerships and will be accessible for public charging.
As of now, the company will be starting in Delhi-NCR, and later expand to other cities.
“This unique solution of ‘30 minutes charging’ coupled with the easier ownership models may be a game changer for the EV industry as it will solve three important issues namely- range anxiety, battery replacement costs and the high acquisition price,” Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric said.
As a market leader Hero Electric will keep offering a variety of EV adoption options to customers, be it battery rapid charging or home charging with light weight portable batteries, he said.
These solutions are specially designed to meet the requirements and expectations of last mile delivery operators, including e-commerce, online food, fleet operators and courier delivery businesses, he added.
Vinit Bansal, Managing Director, EVM, said, “We have witnessed a huge demand of electric two-wheelers and related services in last mile delivery operation, keeping in mind the requisition of long life batteries that cannot only be charged very quickly but also can withstand the rigours of high temperatures and Indian driving conditions. Hence, this partnership will help create the necessary competency and technology for building the future of the mobility market in India.”
