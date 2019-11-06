Hero Electric launches #CodeGreen initiative

Electric two-wheeler brand Hero Electric has launched a #CodeGreen initiative to highlight the importance of e-mobility coincided with the odd-even campaign in Delhi.

The company is looking to increase awareness towards cleaner ways of transport and assist the government in efforts to curb air pollution.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the air quality in Delhi is the worst of any major city in the world.

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world, and therefore, even a slight increase or decrease in emission can have a massive impact. Hero Electric has run many projects earlier too, to sensitise the public on the ill-effects of air pollution. In the last odd-even campaign, more than 100 Hero Electric scooters were deployed to give 18,000-plus free rides to customers. The recent campaign of giving away masks at high visibility points aims to create awareness on combating air pollution.

Eco Heroes

The company is also eager to create ‘Eco Heroes’. Any customer buying a Hero electric scooter will be handed over a special green helmet, with the company intending to use the green helmet riders as ambassadors to further drive the message on importance of clean air.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, India, said that the helmets are a symbol. “Every person contributing towards the environmental conservation is an eco hero, and a hero deserves to be seen. There is no better way for that than for him to sport a bright green helmet amidst the sea of black and grey.”

The company hopes its Code Green initiative will be the necessary spark plug and energise commuters to help counter pollution.