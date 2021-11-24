Hero Electric sales double in festive season

Country’s largest electric two-wheelers maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has clocked 24,000 retail sales during the festive season compared to 11,339 units in the last year’s festive period (October 1 to November 15, 2020).

Hero Electric’s ‘30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer aided the upward sales momentum during this period. Under the offer, every day one lucky customers purchasing a Hero Electric two-wheeler got a chance to ride home their vehicle free, further fostering the spirit of a pollution-free festive season, the company said in a statement.

Pursuing a strong sales target and market share by the end of 2022 financial year, Hero is targeting one-million customer in the near future, it said.

“We saw two clear indicators in our showrooms this festive season. A significant percentage of customers chose Hero E bikes over the petrol bikes and many factored environment and sustainability as influencing factors in their purchase,” Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric, said.

He said this is a good indicator for Hero and the electric two-wheeler industry to step into an exponential growth and bring around an EV revolution that will help reduce air pollution and make our cities a better place.

With strong government support to the sector, EVs are redefining the mobility space in India and are now receiving preference for commuting with better infrastructure and awareness, he added.