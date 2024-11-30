Hero Future Energies Private Ltd (HFEPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to invest ₹11,000 crore for setting up projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and its derivatives in the State.

HFEPL’s proposed projects in Karnataka will involve a total investment of ₹11,000 crore over 2-3 years starting in 2025-26. These initiatives are expected to generate nearly 3,000 jobs in the State.

HFEPL Leadership during the MOU signing said: “With 6+ GW of renewable energy portfolio, we are expanding our decarbonization efforts beyond the grid into hard-to-abate industries such as transportation, & heavy engineering manufacturing. Karnataka, with its progressive policies, abundant renewable resources, and focus on green innovation, provides the perfect environment to realise our vision.”

Also read: Adani allegations shine spotlight on India’s clean energy conundrum

The Karnataka government will facilitate the requisite permissions, approvals, and incentives to ensure the projects are established in a time-bound manner under the State’s prevailing policies and regulations.

The MoU was formalised during the London Roadshows. MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, was at the signing ceremony.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit