Companies

Hero Group contributes ₹50 crore towards PMNRF

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

To spend another ₹50 crore on relief efforts

Hero Group on Monday said that it is contributing ₹100 crore towards relief efforts for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. About half of this sum will be contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining will be spent on other relief efforts.

The Hero Group (BML Munjal family) companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix, it said in a statement.

“Our country, and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of Covid-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalised sections of society, along with those who are in dire conditions,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.

He said Hero MotoCorp will distribute masks, sanitisers, gloves and 100 ventilators to hospitals and health departments for necessary use.

Published on March 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hero Group pledges Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts