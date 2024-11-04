Country’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it has achieved its highest-ever retail sales of 15.98 lakh units during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri.

This is a jump of 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared to the festive season of 2023 when it sold 14 lakh units of scooters and motorcycles.

The robust demand for Hero MotoCorp’s products was evident across both urban and rural India. The 125cc motorcycle segment, with Xtreme 125R, emerged as a key growth driver, while the 100cc segment also contributed positively to the company’s strong sales performance.

“For the second consecutive year we have achieved our highest-ever festive retail sales, which is a testament to Hero MotoCorp’s position as the preferred brand in India. There has been good momentum and growth in most parts of the country with rural sales catching up with the urban segment in the latter half of the festive season,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

He said the company expects the momentum to continue and optimistic about the remainder of the year.

The company said its electric vehicle brand – Vida – also crossed a significant milestone by achieving 11,600 retail sales during the same period. Vida network’s ongoing expansion, leveraging Hero Premia and Hero 2.0 outlets, in conjunction with a heightened emphasis on the top 30 towns, is yielding positive results, it said adding that the upcoming portfolio expansion is set to infuse the brand with further impetus.

Also, the Harley-Davidson X440 achieved sales of over 2,800 units, highlighting the brand’s popularity. As the company aims to expand the Premia network to over 100 locations by the end of this fiscal year, it will enhance the reach and accessibility of this aspirational brand, Hero MotoCorp added.