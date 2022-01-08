Companies

Hero MotoCorp appoints Arun Jaura as CTO

BL New Delhi Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 08, 2022

Jaura will report to Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Munjal

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has appointed Arun Jaura as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the extensive Research & Development (R&D) ecosystem of the company.

Jaura will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, the company said in a statement.Vikram Kasbekar, who has been leading the R&D function at Hero MotoCorp at a very crucial time over the past two and half years, will support Jaura for a seamless transition and continue to work on some key assignments in the coming months, it said.

Career

Before joining Hero MotoCorp, Jaura was the Managing Director of Michelin India Technology Center since 2017, where he managed the R&D and the sustainability functions, and also represented the Michelin Pune site of more than 1,100 engineers and technologists.

He started his career with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 1982 where he spent a decade developing servo and electrohydraulic weapon systems as well as hydro-pneumatic suspension systems for battle tanks besides working on subsystems of the combat aircraft.

Jaura is an M-Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1989-1991) and a Ph.D. from Concordia University (1992-1996), Montreal. He has been one of the founding members of the government’s National Mission of Electric Mobility since January 2013. He has also been working with stakeholders in India’s hydrogen journey.

Meanwhile, Neerja Sharma, Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Hero MotoCorp, has decided to take a pause and refresh her priorities, the company said.She has decided to move on and will be leaving the organization at the end of this month.

Whilst with Hero MotoCorp, Neerja made a significant contribution in her role, including many other areas of the company’s business - in particular Corporate Governance and Diversity & Inclusion.

Published on January 08, 2022

board of directors (appointment and change)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
