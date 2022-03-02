Hero MotoCorp appoints Reema Jain as new Chief Information, Digital Officer

Country’s largest two-wheeler Hero MotoCorp said it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of digitisation and technology expert, Reema Jain.

Jain, with nearly two decades of technology and leadership experience, has joined Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday as the new Chief Information and Digital Officer to lead the technology-driven business transformation, the company said in a statement.

She will strengthen the IT-related infrastructure, strategic planning, aligning digital strategies, including the usage of new-age technologies, it said adding that Jain will directly report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

“As we are in the midst of a transformation, this newly created position marks an important milestone in our digital journey. Reema’s addition to the team will help us lead the digital acceleration and leverage technology to augment our innovation ecosystem together with our customers and partners,” Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer – Hero MotoCorp, said.

Jain most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone India and prior to that she was associated with global corporations such as Unilever and GE in leadership roles.

Hero MotoCorp recently elevated Ranjivjit Singh, who has been heading Marketing, to the newly constituted role of Chief Growth Officer, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the post-pandemic world, by bringing more synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales and After-Sales.

