Hero Motocorp, Ather may join hands for vehicle charging, sales and export

Hero MotoCorp, India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, and electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy could work together in areas beyond product development to tap into each other’s strengths as both look to step up their EV play.

Business areas like development of charging infrastructure, export markets, and even managing front-end businesses like vehicle sales could be explored by both the companies.

Exploring synergy

Niranjan Gupta, CFO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Both companies are exploring collaborations in the spaces where there can be synergies. We strongly believe that EV is more about partnerships and collaboration rather than competition. This bs a category that has to be built and built under different streams of revenue and with optimisation.”

The Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp owns over 34.8 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, which is promoted by Tarun Mehta. Both companies have operated independently till date without tapping into each other’s strengths.

“Whether it is charging, global business or front end, there are multiple collaborations explored between the two companies (Hero MotoCorp and Ather). Already there is so much learning that gets cross-pollinated,” Gupta added in a post earnings call.

Aggressive growth plans

Both Hero and Ather have charted aggressive near-term plans including new products and expansion of manufacturing footprint. While Hero is ready to debut in the EV space next month with the launch of an electric scooter, Ather will work towards ramping up production to 1 million units a year within the next three years.

Ather is presently proceeding with yet another funding round which saw the participation of Hero as well with an investment of ₹420 crore. Hero’s stake in Ather is set to go up further, but to what extent will be known only after the round is concluded, Gupta said.

Ather delivered 2,825 units in January but was struggling to meet demand due to supply chain challenges. The company currently has 29 outlets across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging points installed.