Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has commenced operations in the Philippines and this strategic expansion marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to strengthen its global presence.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a part of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the leading automotive groups in the Philippines, will serve as the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp products and services, the company said in a statement.

The partnership between the two companies was announced in October 2022.

“The commencement of operations in the Philippines will bolster our overall global presence. Hero MotoCorp, with its extensive and innovative product portfolio, is committed to delivering superior mobility solutions and after-sales services ensuring a delightful ownership experience,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said.

Hero MotoCorp is currently present in 48 countries with tech centres in India and Germany, and manufacturing facilities in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh.

“Hero’s products are renowned for their technology and reliability, and we are confident that customers in the Philippines will love these motorcycles and scooters. Combining Hero MotoCorp’s global expertise with our local knowledge, we intend to make a significant impact in the market,” Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos, Chairman, Terrafirma Motors Corporation, said.

An assembly unit and parts warehouse has been set up at Terrafirma Motors Corporation in Laguna, Philippines and the facility has an annual capacity of over 1.50 lakh units.

This new assembly facility will produce Hero MotoCorp’s globally acclaimed range of motorcycles, including the Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and the Xoom 110 scooter, the company said.

The company has also commenced its retail operations offering the Xpulse 200 4V at an on-road price of PHP 140,000, the Hunk 160R 4V at PHP 99,900, and the Xoom 110 at PHP 69,900. Each product comes with a warranty of two years or 24,000 km.

The partners have established a comprehensive retail network (sales, service, spares) with over 350 customer touch-points, and plan to rapidly expand this network by the end of the year, Hero MotoCorp added.