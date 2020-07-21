Hero MotoCorp expects two-wheeler sector to stabilise from festival season

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp expects two-wheeler volumes to pick up and stabilise during from the festival season this year, aided by pent-up demand and a shift in customer preference for personal mobility in Covid-19 times.
“For FY21, we expect that the industry will witness greater two-wheeler demand due to the customer’s need for personal mobility to maintain safety standards. The industry will stabilise by the festival season and the pent-up demand will provide the much-anticipated boost to the industry. Being a market leader, we should be well-placed to capitalise on market shifts,” the company said in its latest annual report.
Hero expects that the shift from shared mobility to own vehicles will benefit two-wheeler demand in the short and medium term.
During Q1 of this fiscal, the company sold 5,38,341 two-wheelers in the domestic market amid Covid-19 lockdown-related challenges and garnered a market share of 42 per cent (55 per cent in motorcycle category) in the two-wheeler segment.
Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said the company is on the cusp of creating a historic milestone of 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales in FY21.
Meanwhile, the two-wheeler market leader aims at enhancing R&D capability, winning in premium motorcycle and scooter segments, fortifying global footprint and foraying into emerging mobility as part of its future growth strategy.
Its investments in R&D over the past five years have been twice that of the other players in the industry. “We will continue to invest in brands and R&D to sustain our growth in the future,” he added.
The company has two big R & D operations — Jaipur in India and in Germany — with total staff strength of 826. In FY20, the company spent about ₹712 crore on R&D (revenue expenditure of ₹478 crore and capital expenditure ₹234 crore), which was 2.40 per cent of total revenue.
Munjal said Hero achieved improvement in market share in premium scooters (125cc) and backed by efficient product planning and design and engineering capabilities, the company is determined to have a strong presence in the premium segment with a robust portfolio of products over the next 3-5 years.
A few weeks ago, the company launched its new premium bike Xtreme 160R to further strengthen its premium play.
With the launch of three all-new scooters in the last 18 months, the company covers almost 100 per cent of the scooter market. The objective is to revive scooters share in Asia helped by new models Pleasure 110 and Destini 125.
For international business growth, the company has devised market-specific strategies. It plans to launch new models in the 150-160cc category and build on the momentum it has already gained in the Asian and Latin American markets, while it will further sharpen the focus on African markets. Hero is now selling its two-wheelers in more than 40 countries now, up from just four countries in FY12.
The company is also evaluating various offerings in emerging mobility opportunity, including electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, telematics, charging/swapping ecosystem and mobility as a service (MaaS).
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...