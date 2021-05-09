Hero MotoCorp extends plants shutdown until May 16

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Country’s largest two-wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it is extending closure of its plants across the country by another week.
“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the country, Hero MotoCorp has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur – by another week, till May 16,” the company said in a statement.
Hero MotoCorp had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9.
All corporate offices of the company have already been in work from home mode.
This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19, it said.
“The company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves,” it added.
Maruti Suzuki India also on Saturday had announced to extend maintenance shutdown of its plants till May 16 amid the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
The company had last month said it was advancing the annual plant maintenance shutdown to May 1-9, which was originally scheduled for June.
Other manufacturers may also follow suit now, as the surge in Covid-19 cases continue to rise in various parts of the country.
For instance, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had announced for a temporary halt of its production operations across all four plants (Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura and Vithalapur), from May 1-15, which it may extend for another week.
