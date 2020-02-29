Hero MotoCorp inaugurates training centre for women at Ambala

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Saturday said it has inaugurated the first-ever training centre for women at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Ambala in Haryana.
The Centre of Excellence for Women - at ITI Ambala in Haryana will build key skill-set amongst women.
Launched in association with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Government of Haryana and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the centre aims to enhance employment opportunities for women in the automotive industry.
The industrial training will be imparted to women in a fully functional technician training labs set up under this association, a company statement said.
Launched under Ek Pahal -- a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hero MotoCorp -- the centre will also have a two-wheeler riding training facility for women.
The centre is equipped with conventional learning facilities, including a fully automated technician training labs with pneumatic tools and precision equipment, it said.
In addition, live cut sections of Hero Engines and other two-wheeler parts have also been installed to help the trainees gain hands-on expertise in latest automobile technologies, it added.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Despite steep valuation, robust growth, healthy profitability, and strong focus on open market channel are ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...