Hero MotoCorp launches aftersales services on WhatsApp

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 15, 2021

Company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched a comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on the messaging app – WhatsApp.

It will be providing real-time services and offering support on a wide range of topics including service booking and post-service feedback, real-time status check of the vehicle under repair, locating nearest workshop and showroom, self-job-card initiation, and digital sales and service invoice copy.

It will also provide information on new models, TVCs, Goodlife programme, Hero app, Safety tips, and Maintenance videos.

Digital -savvy customers

The customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24*7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales and service options. With this new digital initiative, we hope to strengthen our connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips,” Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said.

To access the feature, customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling customer care. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature, the company added.

Published on April 15, 2021

