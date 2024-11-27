Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched the Hero For Startups (HFS) programme with a vision to transform mobility for Bharat and beyond.

HFS aims to identify and fund promising start-ups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of automotive industry, the company said adding that this initiative will serve as a catalyst in fostering a strong technology-driven innovation and talent ecosystem.

“Hero For Startups is our commitment to shaping the future of mobility and beyond through innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration...inviting dreamers, doers, and visionaries, this initiative is a catalyst for extraordinary ideas to tackle real-world challenges for Bharat while opening doors to unprecedented opportunities,” Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.

The 12-month programme will provide selected start-ups with exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp’s world-class Research and Development facilities in Germany and India, its network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship.

Shortlisted start-ups will have the opportunity to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs) enabling successful PoCs to integrate their solutions into Hero’s diverse product portfolio, unlocking valuable market exposure and accelerating the growth and visibility of their innovations.

“Hero For Startups accelerates India’s rise as a global leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact and creating a world of possibilities for generations to come,” Munjal added.