Hero MotoCorp merges marketing, sales, after-sales into one function

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has created a new position, titled Chief Growth Officer, integrating the marketing, sales and after-sales functions, and appointed Ranjivjit Singh for the same.

Singh has been heading marketing since 2021, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the corona virus pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of marketing and sales and after-sales,” Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

With more than three decades of experience and expertise in all aspects of business operations and brand management, Singh joined Hero MotoCorp in July 2021 and has contributed towards enhancing the brand salience and customer affinity of brand Hero, he said.

The leadership team at Sales and After Sales (SAS) - Ashutosh Varma (Head- National Sales), Manish Srivastava (Head – Service) and Akhilesh Vijay (Head – Parts Business) - will continue in their current roles and report to Singh, the company said

Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the SAS function since April 1, 2020, has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside of the company. He will stay on in the organisation till February 28, it said.

Chauhan joined Hero MotoCorp in 2015 and worked in various assignments across sales, service and parts, before taking on the leadership role as Head of SAS. He spearheaded this function in the midst of a difficult phase that saw the peak of the Corona virus pandemic and multiple lockdowns of markets across the country, it added.