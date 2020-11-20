Hero MotoCorp rolls out Design Challenge initiative for full year

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Hero MotoCorp on Friday said 'Hero CoLabs - The Design Challenge' that was launched in April this year, will now roll out initiatives across the year, focusing on various aspects of business operations.
It will be open to participants across Hero MotoCorp’s global markets, in addition to India. This provides an ideal platform to budding programmers, developers, students, fans, and professionals to showcase their technical skills, creativity and designing ability.
Aligned with its mission to “Create, Collaborate & Inspire”, the company has enhanced the CoLabs into a crowd-sourcing platform, the company said in a statement.
As part of the challenge, participants will be required to re-design the user interface/ experience (UI/UX) of the Hero Customer App. They will also be required to recommend features to increase engagement on the App. The participants will be judged on two criteria - Interface design and the ease-of-access of existing and new features, it said.
“Hero CoLabs initiative is based on one of the pillars of our mission - Collaborate. With this stimulating platform, we are providing a stage for creative minds to translate their vision into reality. This is a platform that brings solutions to customers from customers," Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said.
The grand prize for the top three entries from India and across the globe will be the Hero Xtreme 160R (Hunk 160R in Colombia and Peru, and Thriller 160R in Bangladesh). Special mentions, one in each country, will receive cash rewards. In addition to these prizes, Hero MotoCorp may incorporate the winning ideas/designs into its future Apps, thus making the experience even more memorable for participants by bringing their vision to reality, the company said.
Interested individuals can visit the official website of Hero CoLabs to register and the deadline for entry is December 1. The winners and special mentions will be announced on December 25, the company added.
