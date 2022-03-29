Hero MotoCorp shares tanks 7 per cent on news of ₹1,000 crore false expenses in IT raids

Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp shares tanked 7.08 per cent to ₹2,208.35 on the BSE on Tuesday after the exchange sought clarification on reports that claimed that the I-T Department finds ₹1,000 crore false expense claims by Hero MotoCorp.

The company in its clarification said that the “allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any document that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports”.

“We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax Department visited our offices in the previous week. The company has provided all support, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required,” it added.

It further said that as and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to the company, it will inform the exchanges suitably.

“Hero MotoCorp is a law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls and its financial statements are duly audited. We are conscious of our obligation under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)...we have been discharging the same on a regular basis and shall continue to do the same,” Hero MotoCorp said.

On March 23 and 24, the I-T Department had conducted raids at multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the company, and offices and residential premises of the company including that of Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, located in Gurugram (Haryana), Delhi and few other locations.

The company had called it a ‘routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year’.

According to analysts, despite the fall, the stock of the company does not look attractive in the long term due to pressure on its volumes and a tepid outlook given the rise in fuel costs, slow recovery in both urban and rural markets and a 25-30 per cent hike in acquisition costs of the two-wheelers since the pandemic.

Hero MotoCorp is not the only company that the I-T Department has raided in the recent past. On Tuesday, the Department conducted raids on several premises linked to real estate company Hiranandani Group for suspected tax evasion and searched around 24 locations, including residences of some top officials, in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

On March 14, it also raided one of the largest real estate groups, Omaxe and conducted searches in 45 premises in Delhi and NCR, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore.

And, according to a statement by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that Omaxe allegedly indulged in “unaccounted” cash transactions with customers to the tune of over ₹3,000 crore.