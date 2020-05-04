Hero MotoCorp starts production at its plants

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it is commencing operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan.
These manufacturing plants reopen from Monday and production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday the company said in a statement.
"Only the essential staff will come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to Work from Home (WFH) till further notice," it said.
The company’s other manufacturing plants have also obtained the necessary permissions to reopen and these will commence operations after most of the supply chain partners of the company get the permissions to operate, Hero MotoCorp said.
“The health, safety and overall wellbeing of everyone in our large ecosystem has been the top priority for us at Hero MotoCorp. From the early onset of COVID-19, we have been proactive in our Business Continuity plan and this has helped us during the much-needed nationwide lockdown. It was our preemptive preparation that has kept us in good stead during these past 40 days," Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.
Hero MotoCorp proactively halted operations across its manufacturing facilities and made WFH mandatory for all its offices from March 22.
With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the company’s extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from Monday onwards.
Meanwhile, India’s largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India has said that it will not start manufacturing till the time the entire chain of manufacturing starts. Also, even if the manufacturing starts, it has to see the buyers coming to the dealers.
Hyundai Motor India however said it will start manufacturing at its Chennai plant from May 6 (Wednesday).
