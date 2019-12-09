Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to ₹2,000 from January

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹2,000 from January.

The price hike will be across range of two-wheelers and the exact quantum of the hike will vary on the basis of model and specific market, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify reasons for the plan to hike prices.

The company currently sells a range of motorcycles and scooters priced between ₹39,900 and ₹1.05 lakh. Last week, the country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India had announced that would hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs.