Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of products by ₹3,000 from July

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹3,000, with effect from July 1.

“The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices,” the company said in a statement.

This is the third time that the company has increased the prices of its products this year – first in January and second in April.

In January and April, the price revision was up to ₹2,000.

The company sells a variety of models, ranging from entry-level HF100 with prices starting at ₹51,450, to a recently launched Xpulse 200 4V tagged at ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Owing to the supply chain issues and shortage of various components, including semiconductors, Hero MotoCorp had announced last month that it will postpone the launch of electric scooter to the festival season instead of July.