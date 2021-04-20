Hero MotoCorp to temporarily shut down plants as Covid-19 spreads

Country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday, said it will shut its manufacturing plants across the country from April 22 to May 1.

"In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country," the company said in a statement.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 basis the local scenario, it said.

The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants.

However, the shut-down will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states, and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter, it said.

"All plants will resume normal operations post this short shut-down period. All corporate offices of the company are already in Work from Home mode, and very limited colleagues are in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services," it added.

Other companies may also follow the same.