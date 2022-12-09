Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, on Friday said that Malo Le Masson, Head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and global product planning, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Le Masson was with Hero MotoCorp for more than six years and will continue until the end of this month.

Subsequently, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta has been given additional charge of heading strategy, mergers and acquisitions for the company, while Executive Director Vikram Kasbekar will head the key function of global product planning as interim charge, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Gupta is been the CFO for the last six years and also Director on the Board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, an associate company in EV space, HMCMM Auto, a joint venture for fuel injection system, and HMCL Colombia, a subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp for its global business.

Kasbekar is also on the Board of HMCMM Auto and HNBL, Bangladesh.

“As we gear up to leverage the emerging opportunities and address the rapidly evolving business climate, it is our people who will continue to be the key differentiator in this environment of change and impact. In keeping with this philosophy, Niranjan and Vikram have been entrusted with additional strategic responsibilities,”Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.