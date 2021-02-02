Hershey’s India MD Herjit Bhalla elevated to a global role

The Hershey Company has announced the elevation of its India Managing Director Herjit Bhalla to the global role of Vice-President, India and Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA).

Over the past three years of Bhalla’s leadership, the company brought its global brand Hershey's Kisses to the country and rolled out the larger Hershey's chocolate portfolio, said a statement. “Bhalla has successfully led the company’s transformation agenda and developed a strong, multi-category play with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops,” it added.

Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said: “We are delighted to announce Herjit as the Vice President, India and AEMEA. He has very successfully driven the growth of the organisation through innovation and profitability — while building a strong focus on consumers,customers and employees. India and AEMEA are critical to our long-term growth plans, and we are confident that Herjit’s leadership will further accelerate our progress across the region.”

Bhalla said: “The Hershey Company is poised for resilient growth and execution in a rapidly evolving market, and I look forward to my new role and the opportunity to drive the transformation agenda on a broader scale.”