Hester Biosciences Q3 profit drops 4%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Animal healthcare firm Hester Biosciences on Friday posted a four per cent decline in its consolidated profit at ₹11.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹12.4 crore in the year-ago period, Hester Biosciences said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue of the company, however, increased to ₹50.9 crore in the October-December period, over ₹45.9 crore in the year-ago period, the filing saidPTI SID

Shares of Hester Biosciences were trading at ₹1,610, down 1.67 per cent on the BSE.

Hester Biosciences Ltd
