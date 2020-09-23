Hester Bio to develop Brucella vaccine that ensures lifelong immunity in calf-hood

Animal healthcare major Hester Biosciences Limited on Wednesday announced that the company will develop a Brucella vaccine which ensures enhanced safety, immunogenicity and lifelong immunity with a single shot in calf-hood.

Hester announced signing an agreement with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) to acquire the indigenously developed technology for developing the Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine.

Hester is currently manufacturing the conventional Brucella Abortus S19 vaccine and supplies to all States. The S19 Delta Per new generation vaccine technology developed by IVRI will be a step forward towards developing a Brucella vaccine, Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and Managing Director, Hester Biosciences, said.

Hester hopes to launch the Brucella Abortus S19 Delta Per vaccine in 18 months.

Brucella is a disease of economic importance worldwide. Not only does it impact cattle, sheep, goat and swine, but it also gets transmitted to human beings.

The Centre has planned to immunise 4 crore female calves in India in the first phase against Brucella through vaccination.

Commenting on the new development, Gandhi said, “Hester has been and commits to remain a part of the Government of India’s immunisation program against Brucella in cattle. With this vaccine, Hester hopes to reach new heights not only within India but also become a channel for immunizing cattle against Brucella, worldwide.”

The technology is developed by Dr Pallab Chaudhari and his team from ICAR-IVRI through their relentless efforts as well as support from Biotech Consortium India Ltd and The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

Incidentally there is no vaccine available to protect humans against Brucella. The animals need to be protected to protect mankind.

Immunization with Brucella vaccine also helps cattle to remain healthy, thereby improving their milk production.