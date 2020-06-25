Hetero Labs prices its Covid-19 antiviral drug at ₹5,400 per 100 mg vial

India is in the fourth position among the nations worst-hit by the coronavirus. IT has reported 456,183 infections and 14,476 deaths as of Wednesday.

The treatment was the first to show improvement in trials on Covid-19 patients and has won approval for emergency use in severely ill patients in the US and South Korea, and has received full approval in Japan. It is yet to be priced in the US.

Regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has approved the generic versions made by Cipla and Hetero for restricted emergency use in severe Covid-19 cases, the Reuters report said.

Cipla and Hetero are among the listed drugmakers that have licensing agreements with US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, the original manufacturer of remdesivir, to make and sell the drug in 127 low- and middle-income countries.

The pricing announcement comes after its contemporary, Cipla Ltd, said it had priced its version of remdesivir below Rs 5,000.

The company is now prepared to supply the drug to hospitals across India, Reuters reported. Hetero Labs said it would supply 20,000 vials of the drug.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!