Hetero’s Biosimilar version of Tocilizumab receives EUA from DCGI for treatment of Covid-19

Hetero announced on Monday that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the generic version of Tocilizumab in India for restricted use.

This authorisation will enable medical practitioners to use the generic drug Tocilizumab for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Dr. B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group, in a statement, said, “We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to Covid care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution.”

Marketing of the drug

Hetero’s Tocira (Tocilizumab) will be marketed by its associate company Hetero Healthcare in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country.

Hetero’s biologics arm ‘Hetero Biopharma’ will be manufacturing the drug at its dedicated biologics facility, based at Jadcherla in Hyderabad, India.

Hetero’s Tocilizumab 400 mg/20 ml is the biosimilar version of Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra, and will be available from September-end.

The firm has 36 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically located worldwide.

Hetero caters to 40 per cent of existing global demand for Anti-Retroviral (ARV) APIs and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) used in HIV/AIDS treatment.