HG Infra bags Rs 522-crore project in Haryana

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 27, 2019 Published on December 27, 2019

The company has presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh

HG Infra Engineering Ltd, a road construction company, has won a Rs 522.02 crore project for construction of a bypass in Rewari district of Haryana.

HG Infra is the lowest bidder (L-1) for the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) based project, which was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the company said in a statement.

The proposed Rewari bypass (NH-11), which will serve as a feeder route in Rewari district will be 14.4 km in length. The project completion period is 2 years.

The company has an order book of Rs 6,272 crore as of September 30, 2019.

HG provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects, in the road construction space.

With 23 orders under execution, the company has presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

At 11.03, HG Infra shares were up 6.38 per cent at Rs 259.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

