HG Infra bags Rs 522-crore project in Haryana

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
HG Infra Engineering Ltd, a road construction company, has won a Rs 522.02 crore project for construction of a bypass in Rewari district of Haryana.
HG Infra is the lowest bidder (L-1) for the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) based project, which was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the company said in a statement.
The proposed Rewari bypass (NH-11), which will serve as a feeder route in Rewari district will be 14.4 km in length. The project completion period is 2 years.
The company has an order book of Rs 6,272 crore as of September 30, 2019.
HG provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects, in the road construction space.
With 23 orders under execution, the company has presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.
At 11.03, HG Infra shares were up 6.38 per cent at Rs 259.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...