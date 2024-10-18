Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) launched a new AI Hub in Manila, Philippines on October 18aiming to enhance digital experience solutions for its clients. The facility, inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain and HGS Group CEO Partha DeSarkar, is positioned as the first of its kind in the Philippines.

The hub showcases various digital technologies including automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, visual AI, and speech AI. It features platforms such as HGS Agent X, Computer Vision, Speech and Text Analytics, and Robotic Automation, allowing clients to interact with these technologies in real-time.

According to Pushkar Misra, President & CEO of HGS APAC, the facility will serve as a collaborative space for developing innovative customer experience solutions. The hub emphasizes design thinking techniques for reimagining customer interactions.

HGS, part of the Hinduja Group conglomerate, operates 32 delivery centres across nine countries with 18,036 employees. The company reported total income of ₹5,087.8 crore (US$ 614.5 million) for the year ended March 31, 2024. HGS provides services in digital experience, business process management, and digital media services, with its digital media business NXTDIGITAL serving over 6 million customers across 1,500 Indian cities and towns.