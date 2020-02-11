Hideki Fujiwara to Head Yamaha’s India R&D

Japanese auto major Yamaha’s management has announced that Hideki Fujiwara has been appointed as the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Research & Development India (YMRI) Pvt Ltd effective February 1.

Fujiwara began his professional journey with Yamaha Motor Co (YMC), Japan in 1989. In his 30 years of experience at Yamaha, Fujiwara has played a significant role in developing a strong R&D structure and has made exemplary contributions in designing four-stroke engine parts, new engine layout for several production models, among others.

His assignments with YMRI will include concurrent engineering, cost innovation to value creation along with developing skills of local staffs, according to a statement.