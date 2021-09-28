Higher sales of secondary products, iron ore fines, helped SAIL post record decadal profits: SAIL Chairman

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Higher sales of secondary products, sale of iron ore fines, lower usage of other raw materials, decreased purchased power rates, reduction in interest charges, higher dividend income and forex exchange gain were among the main factors that helped Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) post the highest Profit Before Tax (PBT) in the last ten years, Soma Mondal, Chairman has said.
Speaking at the 49th annual general meeting of the company, she described FY21 as the year of ‘growth and scaling newer heights’ for SAIL. The company posted its highest ever EBITDA of ₹13,740 crore which was higher by 23 per cent over the corresponding period of last year (CPLY).
Mondal outlined some of the measures taken by the company to tackle the challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. SAIL made optimal utilisation of the operational facilities instead of operating a greater number of facilities at sub-optimal level, she said.
“Along with reduction in cost by reducing consumption level for various inputs, the capital repairs were also preponed wherever feasible. In these trying times, the company maximised sales volumes through potential channels like exports, dispatch to railways while it reduced cash outflows by reviewing commitments and renegotiating contracts among others,” she added.
As per Mondal, SAIL developed medical infrastructure for handling Covid-19 pandemic as well as augmented these facilities during the second wave. SAIL hospitals at 5 integrated steel plant locations were initially earmarked with 10 per cent (330 beds out) of the total beds for Covid-19 patients. They were subsequently augmented to 1,000 dedicated Covid beds with oxygen support.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...