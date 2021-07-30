HIL Ltd achieves robust numbers, nets ₹100 cr in Q1

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
HIL Ltd doubles the profit after tax during the first quarter of FY 2021-22 at ₹100 crore as against ₹50 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Part of the $2.4 billion CK Birla Group, HIL Ltd, a building material solutions company, registered a consolidated turnover of ₹995 crore in Q1 as against ₹699 crore, registering a growth of 42 per cent.
These have been the highest ever quarterly numbers for top line and bottomline where the company achieved total net profit of ₹100 crore in Q1.
Dhirup Roy Choudhary, CEO & MD, HIL Ltd said, “We have had fairly consistent financial results despite the ongoing obstacles caused due to the pandemic. The results were driven by strong operational performance by all the businesses, with effective sales strategy, cost saving measures and huge passion and commitment shown by the team.”
“We are hopeful that we will grow further and significantly be able to enhance our financial performance by next quarters.”
HIL brands include Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL and German flooring brand, Parador.
