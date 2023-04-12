Hilton and Dangayach Group have inked a branding and management agreement for the launch of Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, marking the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in India. The signing ceremony was held at the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) in Bengaluru.

The Waldorf Astoria comprises a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties across the globe. The luxury brand continues to strategically expand its presence with a pipeline of 27 properties around the world.

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton said, “We are excited to partner with Dangayach Group to bring Waldorf Astoria Jaipur to life. India is a key market for Hilton, and this hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury in Jaipur. This signing reaffirms our commitment to working with strong local partners and extending our signature hospitality to travellers around the world. Jaipur has a rich culture and history, home to many architectural jewels, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences in this incredible landscape.”

Epitome of luxury

Spanning 22 acres overlooking the magnificent Aravalli Hills, Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will boast 51 expansive pool villas and 174 elegant guest rooms, the hotel will exude a sense of space and grandeur. It will also feature a luxurious spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and five distinctive dining experiences, including the world-famous Peacock Alley, the iconic lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Offering 2,400 square meters of meeting space and 3,000 square metres of open lawns, courtyards and gardens, Waldorf Astoria Jaipur will serve as a venue for celebrations, lavish weddings, and world-class events. The property will be located off the Delhi – Jaipur Road and within easy access to historical attractions such as Amer Palace, Nahargarh Fort and Hawa Mahal.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton said, “The launch of Waldorf Astoria in India marks a significant milestone in the growth of our portfolio in the country. With the Conrad, Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton by Hilton brands already present, this debut will be a springboard for Hilton’s continued expansion across the Indian sub-continent. We are confident of our growth synergies with the Dangayach Group and together are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s traveller. This announcement underscores our continued optimism for the future of luxury travel in the country.”

Atul Dangayach, Managing Director, Dangayach Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with a trusted global hospitality company like Hilton to bring the iconic Waldorf Astoria to India. Jaipur combines the allure of its ancient history with all the advantages of a metropolis, and we believe that with its distinct brand proposition, this new luxury hotel will provide an unrivalled experience for leisure and business travellers alike. We are confident that the first-ever Waldorf Astoria in India will be sought-after for high-end destination events. The brand is internationally renowned for hosting royalty and cultural luminaries, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and development of my hometown, Jaipur, through this prestigious project.”

