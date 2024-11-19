Global hospitality giant Hilton has entered the lodging market in India through a partnership with Embassy Group’s hospitality arm, Olive.

The companies announced a strategic licensing agreement (SLA) to open 150 hotels across India within the next 10 years.

The hotels, under the brand name Spark by Hilton, aim to provide affordable accommodations, according to the company.

Rooms are typically priced between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 per night, with prices varying depending on the market. For instance, tier-1 cities will have higher pricing compared to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, noted Kahraman Yigit, Co-founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy.

Under the partnership, Olive will be responsible for operations, and will collaborate with local investors, developers, and existing owners, who will handle the investment, while Hilton will manage branding.

Calling this partnership a significant expansion commitment in South Asia, Alan Watts, President, of Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “Spark by Hilton will address a gap in the Indian market, offering affordable stays without compromise, and capturing unmet demand for value and consistency across major and smaller cities.”

The rooms will be around 200 to 210 square feet, said Yigit. “Spark by Hilton will be the most affordable option, with construction costs ranging from ₹26 to ₹30 lakh per room. Each hotel will have a minimum of 60 rooms, with an expected average of around 100 rooms per property,” he added.

“We are committed to expanding our presence in South Asia,” said Kevin Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer and President of Global Development at Hilton.

The company, which previously launched Spark in the UK and Canada, attributes its growth prospects to the rapid formation of the middle class in the region. “We see tremendous long-term growth opportunities for Hilton in this dynamic market.”