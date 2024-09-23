Himadri Speciality Chemical, India’s largest speciality carbon black maker, is aiming to increase its market share to around 18 per cent in the country’s carbon black industry by the end of FY26 from the current 13 per cent in terms of volume.

The Kolkata-based company is planning to expand its total carbon black production capacity to around 2,50,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by the end of the next fiscal with a brownfield expansion of a new speciality carbon black line at its West Bengal factory. Currently, total carbon black production capacity stands at around 1,80,000 MTPA.

“Our company presently controls around 13 per cent market share in the carbon black industry. It is expected to increase to around 18 per cent by FY26-end after the de-bottling of capacity at the Bengal unit,” Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical, told businessline.

The company is investing around ₹220 crore for the brownfield expansion of the new speciality carbon black line, more than doubling its capacity to 1,30,000 MTPA. “With this expansion, Himadri will become the fourth largest producer of speciality carbon black in the world,” Choudhary said.

This capacity expansion is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s bottomline, with the high yield of speciality carbon black. These new products with higher performance parameters will find application in fibres, semicon cables, engineering plastics, inks and several other specialised applications.

According to the company, an upsurge in India’s automobile production signifies heightened demands for tyres and related materials, including carbon black, within the automotive sector. Given this factor, the demand for carbon black in the country’s tyre industry is anticipated to remain robust in the coming years.