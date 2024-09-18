Speciality chemical conglomerate Himadri Speciality Chemical, which expects to commission its proposed ₹1,130-crore Odisha plant during the second half of FY27, is planning to set up two more greenfield plants for producing lithium iron phosphate.

Lithium iron phosphate, also known as LFP or lithium ferrophosphate, is a key material for making lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs).

“The construction of our greenfield plant in Odisha for producing lithium iron phosphate will start from January next year. We are planning to commission the plant during the second half of FY27. Total capital expenditure for this plant will be ₹1,130 crore,” Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical, told businessline.

In the first phase, production capacity of the proposed Odisha plant would be around 40,000 tonne per annum. This plant will widen the company’s offerings into the rapidly growing EVs and energy storage sector.

“We are planning to set up two more plants for producing lithium iron phosphate,” Choudhary informed.

Li-ion batteries

In Li-ion batteries, the cathode plays a vital role in determining the battery’s performance and characteristics. One commonly used cathode material is LFP.

Notably, the Kolkata-based company in December last year had announced that it would invest around ₹4,800 crore over the next five-six years to produce around 2 lakh tonnes of LFP. It is a major part of the company’s strategy on diversifying its offerings and the development of advanced products for sustained business growth in the coming years.